* Shares in Jindal Steel and Power fall 6.5 percent, hitting earlier its lowest since May 28, 2009, after already slumping 7.4 percent in the previous two sessions. * Jindal share falls track a slump in metals stocks, while also reflecting continued worries about the impact over the recent report from the country's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)on the government's coal concessions. * Investors are wary of holding exposure to companies mentioned in the auditor's report published on Aug. 17 that questioned the government's practice of awarding coal mining concessions to companies without competitive bidding. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)