MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR 1-year annualised forward premiums continue to rise, at 6.18 pct versus 6.12 pct last close. Near-month at 7.67 pct versus 7.65 pct last close. * Private bank dealer says importer covering and loan hedging continues to prompt paying. * Forward curve inversion has come off since levels in early July, as RBI has refrained from forwards intervention and cash conditions have eased. * Spot USD/INR flat from Monday's close, last trading at 55.67/68 though that's below session high of 55.850. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)