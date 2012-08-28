* USD/INR 1-year annualised forward premiums continue to rise, at 6.18 pct versus 6.12 pct last close. Near-month at 7.67 pct versus 7.65 pct last close. * Private bank dealer says importer covering and loan hedging continues to prompt paying. * Forward curve inversion has come off since levels in early July, as RBI has refrained from forwards intervention and cash conditions have eased. * Spot USD/INR flat from Monday's close, last trading at 55.67/68 though that's below session high of 55.850. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)