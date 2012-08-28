* India overnight cash rate continues to tightly trade around the repo rate, at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged versus its Monday close. * Banks borrowed 571.20 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window on Tuesday. * Liquidity deficit is expected to be around 550 billion rupees for the rest of the week primarily due to front-loaded reserve maintenance by the banks. * However, with lower net outflows in the current week (124.32 billion rupees), the pressure on call rates seems to be restricted well within the corridor, with pressure likely only in the second week of September. * India's central bank is likely to resume bond purchases in late September as liquidity is expected to tighten again because of tax outflows and the traditional autumn pickup in consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed. * Benchmark 3-month commercial paper unchanged at 8.85 pct, unchanged over Tuesday. Still, rates down since beginning of August when it was at 9.3250 percent, signalling easier funding costs for short-dated paper. * The volumes in the call money market stood at 112.08 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent, while those in the BLOC market were at 494.47 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.95 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)