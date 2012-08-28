* USD/INR falls further from session high of 55.8850, down to 55.64/65 from previous close of 55.69/70. * The retreat in the rupee tracks gains in the euro after ECB President Mario Draghi decides not to attend the Fed's Jackson Hole conference later this week, citing a heavy workload. * Draghi's decision raises expectations ECB is working on some measures to support the euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)