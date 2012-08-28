* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades at 8.18 percent, off the day's low of 8.16 percent, following gains in the euro after news that the ECB chief will not be attending this week's Jackson Hole symposium. * Traders said there was also some profit-taking seen after a two-day rally in the bond prices. * However, yields stayed lower on the day ahead of the April-June quarter growth data due on Friday. * A Reuters poll of 38 economists produced a median forecast of 5.3 percent year-on-year GDP growth for the April-June quarter, unchanged from January-March, which was the slowest growth rate since the same quarter in 2003. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)