BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday .
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 611 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 9, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 256 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2028
Coupon 1.625 pct
Spread 7.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0182910882
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)