BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.991
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0824094089
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)