* PBOC seen reluctant to use blunter tools such as RRR
* Govt wary of rebound in inflation, asset prices -dealer
(Adds background, trader comment)
SHANGHAI, August 29 China's central bank
surveyed primary dealers on potential demand for 28-day reverse
bond repurchase agreements for the first time ever on Wednesday,
traders said, as Chinese regulators seek to maintain market
liquidity without re-inflating asset bubbles.
This is the first time the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has
suggested it might use such a long-term instrument.
"The PBOC's intention to use longer-term reverse repos to
manage money market supply once again signals its reluctance to
take further easing steps, such as reducing RRR," said a dealer
at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"The government appears to be wary of a rebound of inflation
as well as property prices. On the market side, more and more
investors now accept the idea that reverse repos could be an
effective quantitative tool to adjust short-term money
liquidity," she said.
Traders have been expecting the PBOC to inject long-term
liquidity through a third cut this year to banks' reserve
requirement ratio, but Chinese regulators have refrained from
doing so. The last cut was in May. [ID:nL4E8JA3I2]
Instead they have relied on regularly injecting and draining
cash through reverse repos since May, but traders said the short
tenor of the repos, first limited to 7 days, had the effect of
draining base money.
The central bank began to increase its use of 14-day reverse
repos in recent weeks, and now appears poised to add the longer
28-day reverse repo contract to the mix.
The central bank has also pledged to use money market
operations as its key tool to guide interest rates as part of a
gradual liberalisation and reform of the way borrowing costs are
set in the world's second-largest economy. [ID:nL3E8JR1E0]
The PBOC routinely surveys traders one day before regular
open market operations on Tuesday and Thursday.
Click on the following for historical data on:
PBOC repo issues: <0#CNREPO=PBOC>
PBOC repos outstanding: <0#CNRPVOL=PBOC>
PBOC bill issues: <0#CNTBIA=PBOC>
PBOC bills outstanding: <0#CNCBAMTOS=CDC>
Reports on PBOC open market operations: [CN/MMT]
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
((shanghai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 21 6104 1792))
Keywords: CHINA OPENMARKET/REPO
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.