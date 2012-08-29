* PBOC seen reluctant to use blunter tools such as RRR

SHANGHAI, August 29 China's central bank surveyed primary dealers on potential demand for 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements for the first time ever on Wednesday, traders said, as Chinese regulators seek to maintain market liquidity without re-inflating asset bubbles.

This is the first time the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has suggested it might use such a long-term instrument.

"The PBOC's intention to use longer-term reverse repos to manage money market supply once again signals its reluctance to take further easing steps, such as reducing RRR," said a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

"The government appears to be wary of a rebound of inflation as well as property prices. On the market side, more and more investors now accept the idea that reverse repos could be an effective quantitative tool to adjust short-term money liquidity," she said.

Traders have been expecting the PBOC to inject long-term liquidity through a third cut this year to banks' reserve requirement ratio, but Chinese regulators have refrained from doing so. The last cut was in May. [ID:nL4E8JA3I2]

Instead they have relied on regularly injecting and draining cash through reverse repos since May, but traders said the short tenor of the repos, first limited to 7 days, had the effect of draining base money.

The central bank began to increase its use of 14-day reverse repos in recent weeks, and now appears poised to add the longer 28-day reverse repo contract to the mix.

The central bank has also pledged to use money market operations as its key tool to guide interest rates as part of a gradual liberalisation and reform of the way borrowing costs are set in the world's second-largest economy. [ID:nL3E8JR1E0]

