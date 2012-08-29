* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking firmness in euro, while
Asian shares are trading with small gains, say dealers. The pair
last closed at 55.6650/6750.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.93-98.
* The pair may find some upside if stock market's reaction to
RBI Governor Subbarao's comments overnight reiterating tough
inflation stance is negative.
* India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday
that inflation remains too high and needs to fall further or
risk more damage to the economy, dismissing criticism of the
bank's hawkish policy stance.
* Dealers say oil-related USD demand from state-run refiners
will be watched given month-end and higher crude prices.
* Asian shares trading modestly up, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan
0.1 percent higher, while Nifty futures in
Singapore 0.1 percent up.
* Euro firm in Asia, helped by a wave of short covering.
* A pickup in hedging activity by foreign investors in equities
and swings in FX options combined with a wary central bank
suggest the Indian rupee has more room to fall beyond a record
low of 57.2 in June, says Reuters BUZZ.
