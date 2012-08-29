* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking firmness in euro, while Asian shares are trading with small gains, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.6650/6750. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.93-98. * The pair may find some upside if stock market's reaction to RBI Governor Subbarao's comments overnight reiterating tough inflation stance is negative. * India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday that inflation remains too high and needs to fall further or risk more damage to the economy, dismissing criticism of the bank's hawkish policy stance. * Dealers say oil-related USD demand from state-run refiners will be watched given month-end and higher crude prices. * Asian shares trading modestly up, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 0.1 percent higher, while Nifty futures in Singapore 0.1 percent up. * Euro firm in Asia, helped by a wave of short covering. * A pickup in hedging activity by foreign investors in equities and swings in FX options combined with a wary central bank suggest the Indian rupee has more room to fall beyond a record low of 57.2 in June, says Reuters BUZZ. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)