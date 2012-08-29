* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent. * The euro remained firm while Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech for signs of whether the bank will opt for more monetary stimulus and a European Central Bank policy meeting next week. * India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday that inflation remains too high and needs to fall further or risk more damage to the economy, dismissing criticism of the bank's hawkish policy stance. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 930 million rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.27 percent. * Shares are slowly retreating from stronger gains earlier this month as a gridlocked parliament over controversial coal concessions given to private companies may delay policy reforms despite clear signs of slowing growth. * In large caps ONGC would be in focus after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equalweight" from "overweight", citing declining domestic gas volumes and its subsidy share as key concerns. * In midcaps, Mphasis would be on radar for June quarter earnings, while Standard Chartered IDR would be watched after India relaxes rules for trading locally listed foreign shares. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)