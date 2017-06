* USD/INR trading in range at 55.6550/66 versus last close at 55.6650/6750. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday inflation remains too high, reiterating in a speech in Ithaca, New York his previously stated stance. * State-run bank dealer says markets on the lookout for dollar demand from oil companies. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 percent, while India's BSE and NSE indexes down around 0.2 percent each. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)