* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.16 percent as traders position for weak growth data on Friday. * Muted impact seen after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday inflation remains too high, reiterating the central bank's hawkish policy stance. * However, traders hopeful the central bank will be pressured to lower rates if April-June GDP falls below 5 percent. * Dealers see resistance for the 10-year bond at 8.15 percent; downside capped at around 8.18 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)