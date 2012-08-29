* Standard Chartered Plc's Indian shares gain as much as 8.2 percent after India's central bank and market regulator SEBI said they will allow limited convertibility of Indian depository receipts (IDRs) into underlying equity shares and vice versa. * Morgan Stanley says the measures should help contract StanChart's IDR discount to underlying shares, which it currently estimates at around 23 percent. * StanChart's IDR last up 4.7 percent. * The U.K.-based lender listed on the Indian stock exchanges in 2010. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)