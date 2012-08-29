* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.25 percent * ONGC falls 1.6 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded state-run ONGC to "equalweight" citing potential downward revisions to domestic crude oil volumes for fiscal 2014 and uncertainty on international production. * Jaiprakash Associates Ltd falls 8.1 percent, with traders citing rising concerns about net debt levels, a day after the cement maker raised $150 million in foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB). * Indian software services exporters fall; Infosys down 1.3 percent. * Traders are also cautious ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)