BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.25 percent * ONGC falls 1.6 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded state-run ONGC to "equalweight" citing potential downward revisions to domestic crude oil volumes for fiscal 2014 and uncertainty on international production. * Jaiprakash Associates Ltd falls 8.1 percent, with traders citing rising concerns about net debt levels, a day after the cement maker raised $150 million in foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB). * Indian software services exporters fall; Infosys down 1.3 percent. * Traders are also cautious ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks