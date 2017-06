* USD/INR trading lower with traders reporting corporate inflows lined up. Pair at 55.60/61 vs last close at 55.6650/6750. * Dealers say state-run power finance firm in market to sell about $250 million via large state-run bank. * Inflows follow similar-sized U.S. dollar selling from utility firm on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)