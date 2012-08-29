* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.18 percent on the back of a strong euro with traders awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman's speech on Friday for cues along with the domestic growth data. * Traders have been building long bond positions on expectations of a low GDP print on Friday, but there is some profit-taking following three days of gains in bond prices, they said. However, yields are unlikely to rise much beyond current levels. * The euro steadied near its seven-week peak on Wednesday, after getting swept higher by a wave of short-covering overnight, while the Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on persisting worries about Chinese growth. * Traders said news that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was too busy to attend Friday's Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers renewed hopes he could announce a long-awaited plan to tackle the region's debt crisis at the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)