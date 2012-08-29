* USD/INR NDFs largely rangebound, with 1-month at 55.95/05 by early afternoon versus 55.93/56.05 New York close. * Analyst says USD/INR 1-month NDFs getting sold on rallies towards 56.50, while dips to 55.50 are well supported. * Pair seen unlikely to move out of range-bound trading ahead of Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday at Jackson Hole. * Spread between 1-month offshore NDFs and onshore spot have widened by more than 20 pips over the last one week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)