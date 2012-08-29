* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate up 3 basis points at 7.14 percent while the one-year rate edges up 2 bps to 7.79 percent * OIS rates snap prior three sessions of receivings, which had been spurred by bets that weaker-than-expected GDP data out on Friday may increase prospects of rate cuts. * Global risk factors closely watched, too, amid rising expectations for ECB action and ahead of Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)