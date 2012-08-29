* India overnight cash rate continues to tightly trade in range, at 8.00/8.05 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent last close. * Banks borrowed 460.30 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window on Wednesday, lowest in three sessions. * India's central bank is likely to resume bond purchases in late September as liquidity is expected to tighten again because of tax outflows and the traditional autumn pick-up in consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed. * Benchmark 3-month commercial paper eases to 8.8250 pct, versus 8.50 percent on Tuesday. Rates are down 50 bps since beginning of August. * The volumes in the call money market stood at 98.73 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 438.30 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)