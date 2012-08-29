August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank (KB Zug)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.927

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) KB Zug

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0193744916

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.