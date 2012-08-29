* USD/INR annualised forward premiums continue to rise with 1-year at 6.20 pct versus previous close of 6.18 pct. Premium is up 19 bps since the beginning of August. * Paying seen from foreign institutional investors through custodian banks to hedge ahead of the expiry of derivatives on Thursday, with importer covering also seen, traders say. * Paying interest may taper off by the end of the month, add dealers. * Spot USD/INR range-bound at 55.6775/685. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)