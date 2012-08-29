* Infosys has not seen any changes to its near-term business outlook, Deutsche Bank says in a report, citing a conversation with CFO V. Balakrishnan. * Deutsche cites Balakrishnan as also saying high exposure to discretionary spending and negative operating leverage are likely to hurt revenue growth and margins in the near term, though a weaker rupee more than offsets the impact of these headwinds. * "In our view, it could take longer for the company to return to high growth. We thus advise against investing in it for short-term outperformance," Deutsche Bank adds in the note dated on Tuesday. * Infosys shares are up 8.7 percent this month as of Tuesday's close. * Last week Bank of America-Merrill Lynch also flagged outlook concerns, saying Infosys' discretionary IT spending has not seen a pick-up. * Infosys shares down 1.2 percent as of 0920 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)