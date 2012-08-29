BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) August 29 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3482/3552 3452/3512 MEDIUM 30 4832/4882 3526/3661
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: