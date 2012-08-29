* USD/INR trading at 55.65/66 from its previous 55.6650/6750 close. * Trading has been largely range-bound, while 1-month implied volatility has been trading at near three-month lows, but GDP data could trigger swings. * Euro hit a session high after ECB President Mario Draghi wrote the central bank needs to employ "exceptional measures" at times to ensure effective monetary policy but will act within its mandate for price stability, in an opinion piece for German weekly Die Zeit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com)