August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.546

Reoffer price 100.046

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS AG

Ratings A+ (S&P), A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0193819585

