August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 30, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.19
Yield 1.08 pct
Payment Date August 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ3W03
