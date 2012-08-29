August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Common Wealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 4, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp

Payment Date September 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CBA & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

