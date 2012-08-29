August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Common Wealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 4, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp
Payment Date September 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CBA & Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
