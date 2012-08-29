BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus announces launch of a US$300 million bond
* Announces the successful launch of a us$300 million bond, six-year,with a 5.25% coupon
August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as a
trustee of the NAB Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 4, 2026
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.099
Reoffer price 99.099
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct due 2025 UKT
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NAB & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
