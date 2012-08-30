* USD/INR likely to open higher as Asian stocks, FX trading with losses. The pair last closed at 55.6250/6350. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.91-94. * Pair likely to remain ranged ahead of GDP print Friday with oil-related dollar demand and corporate inflows watched. * Asian shares trading lower, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 1 percent down, while Nifty futures in Singapore 0.1 percent lower. * Euro trading in familiar ranges in Asia, with investors giving commodity currencies a wide berth. *USD/INR likely to trade in 54.95-56.20 range in the short-term unless blowout happens on GDP, Jackson Hole. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/krishna.k@thomson euters.com)