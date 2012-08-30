* USD/INR likely to open higher as Asian stocks, FX trading with
losses. The pair last closed at 55.6250/6350.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.91-94.
* Pair likely to remain ranged ahead of GDP print Friday with
oil-related dollar demand and corporate inflows watched.
* Asian shares trading lower, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan
1 percent down, while Nifty futures in Singapore
0.1 percent lower.
* Euro trading in familiar ranges in Asia, with investors giving
commodity currencies a wide berth.
*USD/INR likely to trade in 54.95-56.20 range in the short-term
unless blowout happens on GDP, Jackson Hole.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging:
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/krishna.k@thomson
euters.com)