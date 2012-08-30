* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent. * Asian shares eased and major currencies stayed range-bound on Thursday as investors avoided betting on direction before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, with focus on whether there will be any hint about further U.S. stimulus. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.4 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.8 percent. * Sentiment is weak ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday and April-June economic growth data on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)