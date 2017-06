* USD/INR higher at 55.72/73 versus Wednesday close of 55.6250/6350. * Pair likely to remain in range-bound trading ahead of GDP data on Friday. Month-end oil-related dollar demand and corporate inflows will also be watched, traders say. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan falls 1 percent, while Nifty futures in Singapore extend losses to 0.3 percent. * A slew of global factors could impact trade: Germany unemployment data, EU consumer confidence, and Italy's 10-year bond auction due on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)