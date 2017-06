* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.18 percent * Investors remain on the sidelines a day ahead of April-June growth data, which is likely to be key for near-term direction. * A number below 5 percent is expected to the push the 10-year yield towards 8.10 percent, while a strong growth figure could cause a 7-8 bps sell-off, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)