* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.48 percent. * Hero Honda down 2.5 percent on expectations of a slowdown in demand and a pileup of inventory. * Other blue chips like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank fall on worries April-June GDP data on Friday will disappoint, dealers say. * Sentiment is also weak ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)