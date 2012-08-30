BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.48 percent. * Hero Honda down 2.5 percent on expectations of a slowdown in demand and a pileup of inventory. * Other blue chips like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank fall on worries April-June GDP data on Friday will disappoint, dealers say. * Sentiment is also weak ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks