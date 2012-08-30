* UBS advises investors to stay defensive in Indian stocks, arguing valuations for the NSE index at 12.9 times 1-year forward P/E "are not cheap." * Looking at its model portfolio, the investment bank remains "overweight" on consumers, pharmas and defensive power stocks; "neutral" on IT; and "underweight" on autos, banks, cements, materials, and oil & gas. * UBS says it has also turned "underweight" on infrastructure stocks by cutting the weighting of BHEL and Larsen & Toubro. * The investment bank adds Nestle in place of Dabur India in its model portfolio, while adding Phoenix Mills and removing ICICI Bank. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)