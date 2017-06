* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.18 percent * Some investors seen booking profits, but range-bound trading expected ahead of April-June GDP data on Friday. * Bond markets at risk of reversal if economy grows more strongly-than-expected given expectations for weak expansion. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)