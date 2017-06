* USD/INR at 55.6575/6650 versus previous close of 55.6250/6350. * Pair has traded in a tight 55.6325-55.75 band ahead of GDP data and the speech from Fed's Bernanke on Friday. * India's BSE index down 0.3 percent ahead of the expiry of derivatives later in the session. * The euro edges higher, finding support ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)