* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate largely steady at 7.12 percent, but the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.75 percent on eased domestic liquidity. * Bank's borrowing from the central bank at the repo auction falls to 338.65 billion rupees from 460.30 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Rates expected to hold in a 2-4 bps range during the day with the GDP data on Friday being key for near-term direction, traders say. * GDP below 5 percent is likely to push the 1-year rate down to 7.70 percent levels, while the five-year can drop to 7.05 percent, traders say. * Much stronger GDP data would push up rates by around 10-12 basis points, they add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)