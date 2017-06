* India overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from previous close as the first week of the reporting fortnight drawing to a close. * Banks borrowed 338.65 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window on Thursday, the lowest in four sessions. * Benchmark 3-month commercial paper eases further to 8.80 percent versus 8.8250 percent on Wednesday. * Volumes in the call money market were lower than usual at 74.49 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 502.56 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)