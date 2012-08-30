BRIEF-Argan announces its intention to launch bond issue of up to 130 million euros
August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 05, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 195bp
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 195bp
Payment Date September 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0825389843
Data supplied by International Insider.
* signs agreement with real estate group Beni Stabili to sell and lease back its real estate portfolio