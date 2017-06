* USD/INR annualised forward premiums received, partly reversing paying interest over the last few sessions. 1-year at 6.19 pct versus previous close of 6.24 pct. * Banks were big receivers with a large refiner also seen selling forward dollars, says dealers. * Spot USD/INR range-bound at 55.61/62 ahead of Indian GDP, Jackson Hole. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)