* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.19 percent as traders pare positions ahead of the April-June quarter GDP data due on Friday. * Traders have been building long bond positions on expectations of a weak GDP print but caution ahead of the actual numbers prompting some position cutting. A Reuters analysts poll suggests the economy likely grew 5.3 percent. * Traders will also monitor U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole for cues on the global risk appetite.