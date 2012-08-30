Aug 30 Ciena Corp CIEN.O posted a higher-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates as customers delayed orders, sending the network equipment maker's shares down 11 percent in premarket trading.

A faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe has hit network equipment makers as their biggest customers — telecom service providers — cut spending and delay purchase of new equipment.

Ciena, which competes with companies such as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), had said earlier this year it expected business to improve in the later half of 2012.

"We are experiencing the effects of ongoing macroeconomic challenges and slower than expected roll-outs of new design wins," CEO Gary Smith said on Thursday.

Net loss narrowed to $29.8 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $31.5 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 4 cents per share, compared with analysts' expectation of a 2 cents per share loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $474.1 million, in line with estimates, but gross margin slipped about 4 percentage points.

The company, which makes optical switches used by telecom carriers such as AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) to manage load on their networks, forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $455 million and $480 million.

Analysts expected revenue of $499.7 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $16.72 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, fell to $14.96 in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CIENA RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.