August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fortum Oyj
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 6, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.171
Reoffer price 99.171
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& MUSI
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
