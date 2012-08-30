August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale SA

Issue Amount 500 million R enminbi

Maturity Date September 06, 2014

Coupon 4.15 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.15 pct

Payment Date September 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.