August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced Thursday.
Borrower Societe Generale SA
Issue Amount 500 million R enminbi
Maturity Date September 06, 2014
Coupon 4.15 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.15 pct
Payment Date September 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.