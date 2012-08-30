August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp

Reoffer price 99.941

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 62bp

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0826035148

