August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp
Reoffer price 99.941
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 62bp
Payment Date September 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Nomura & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0826035148
Data supplied by International Insider.