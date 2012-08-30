Aug 30 Computer contractor Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) SAI.N reported second-quarter revenue above estimates on higher sales in its defense solutions and intelligence and cybersecurity solutions divisions, and the company said it plans to split into two independently traded companies.

Shares of the U.S. company were up 9 percent in trading after the bell.

The Fortune 500 company said one of the two companies would focus on government technical services and enterprise IT business while the other would provide science and technology services for national security, engineering and health markets.

The company's net income fell to $110 million, or 32 cents per share, from $178 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.85 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents on revenue of $2.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.03 billion as of Wednesday, closed at $11.81 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-8780)(Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAIC RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.