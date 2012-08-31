(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By John Foley
BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s indentured
banks are at a turning point. For six decades, the government
has treated them as tools of the state: dictating when to lend,
and when to stop. The trick is becoming less effective, even as
it may be getting more necessary.
When the economy slumped in 2008, banks were part of the
solution. They leveraged up the government’s 1.6 trillion yuan
fiscal stimulus, mainly by offering loans to local government
and large industrial companies. Bank credit added 4.2 trillion
yuan to the economy in 2008, and twice that in 2009 - the
equivalent of 29 percent of GDP.
Now the economy is slowing again. Industrial earnings fell
5.4 percent in July, year on year. Rail cargo, a good indicator
of activity, has shrunk for two months in a row. But some things
are different. Though big lenders are liquid and bad debts are
low, some are showing signs of deterioration. China Construction
Bank’s (601939.SS) overdue loans in the export-rich Yangtze
River Delta doubled in the first six months of 2012.
Agricultural Bank (601288.SS) saw its overall pile of loans
overdue by less than a year increase by 39 percent.
This time it would be hard for banks to pull out the stops.
Smaller banks have hit their lending limits, set at 75 percent
of their deposit base. In July they lent an alarmingly small 7
billion yuan of medium-to-long term loans, the kind most likely
to go into real investment. To get around these limits, many
have issued off-balance sheet loans, some disguised as “wealth
management products”, of which there are 10 trillion yuan
outstanding, according to Fitch Ratings.
The government could help by reducing the amount banks have
to keep on reserve with the central bank. It could, at a push,
lift the 75 percent lending cap. But the relationship between
these blunt instruments and money growth is complicated. The
risk is that the sheer scale of off balance sheet activity means
banks might just use higher lending limits to move existing
loans back onto the balance sheet.
A more dramatic approach would be to set the banks free by
reducing government influence and allowing them to lend and
borrow on commercial terms. Of course, that raises the risk that
lenders could take far bigger risks – or hold back until the
economy picks up.
That leaves a third option: bind the banks tighter. Ten
years ago the state bought lashings of bad loans from burdened
banks. It has room to do that again, giving them carte blanche
to lend again, possibly in return for bigger equity stakes. That
would stunt the banks’ development, and deal a big blow to
investors’ confidence. But if the economy slows further, a
return to enforced infancy may be the best tool policymakers
have.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s
biggest lender by market capitalisation, reported 123 billion of
earnings for the first half of 2012, a 13 percent increase on
the same period in 2011. Loans increased 8 percent over the six
months, while deposits grew 7 percent. ICBC’s share of
non-performing loans was 0.9 percent, but loans overdue by fewer
than 90 days increased by 60 percent to 80 billion yuan.
- Reuters: China AgBank Q2 profit disappoints as loan
margins shrink [ID:nL4E8JS1PY]
- Reuters: ICBC Q2 sees weakest profit growth since
financial crisis [ID:nL4E8JT3N6]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [FOLEY/]
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)
((john.foley@thomsonreuters.com))
