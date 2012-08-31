* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.16 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.14 percent. * Asian shares fell on Friday as investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus when he speaks at an annual Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers later in the day. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 23.06 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.3 percent. The FII data of Thursday includes part of British Telecommunication PLC's stake in Tech Mahindra sold in secondary market. * India releases GDP data for April-June period, the first quarter of the current fiscal 2012/13 fiscal year. Data is expected at around 11.00 IST (530GMT). * A Reuters poll of 38 economists forecast growth of 5.3 percent for the April-June quarter, unchanged from the January-March quarter and marking its slowest growth since 2009. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)