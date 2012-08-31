* USD/INR likely to open higher as euro is near week's lows and Asian stocks weak. The pair last closed at 55.63/64. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 56.03-07. * The pair likely to take next cues from GDP data, due 0530GMT. A below expectation print likely to be positive for pair in immediate trades. * Dealers may, however, prefer going neutral ahead of Jackson Hole post local trade closing which will provide trading direction to majors. * Asian shares trading lower, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 0.1 percent down, while Nifty futures in Singapore 0.2 percent lower. * Traders cut most of bearish bets on rupee to square positions, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)