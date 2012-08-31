MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
* USD/INR likely to open higher as euro is near week's lows and Asian stocks weak. The pair last closed at 55.63/64. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 56.03-07. * The pair likely to take next cues from GDP data, due 0530GMT. A below expectation print likely to be positive for pair in immediate trades. * Dealers may, however, prefer going neutral ahead of Jackson Hole post local trade closing which will provide trading direction to majors. * Asian shares trading lower, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 0.1 percent down, while Nifty futures in Singapore 0.2 percent lower. * Traders cut most of bearish bets on rupee to square positions, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)