* Citigroup downgrades Reliance Industries to "neutral" from "buy", but raises its target price to 847 rupees from 818 rupees. * The investment bank says Reliance's valuations "are not compelling enough", while the near-term earnings outlook looks "subdued." * Citigroup says any strong earnings momentum would be contingent on improvements in Reliance's refining operations or a yet-to-be-seen pick-up in petrochemical demand. * Citigroup says could get more positive on the stock at 750 rupees, and prefers Cairn India. * Reliance shares rose 0.5 percent to 783.4 rupees on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)